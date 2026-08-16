D23 Showcase to Reveal Tomorrowland Reimagining, Journey Into Imagination Plans

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The second day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa brought Disney fans from around the world together for another day of storytelling, immersive experiences, and access to future Disney projects. From the largest show floor in event history at the Anaheim Convention Center to a spectacular evening presentation at the Honda Center, fans experienced the imagination, innovation, and creativity that continue to define The Walt Disney Company.

Saturday culminated with the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, as fans packed THE ARENA for a look at the future of Disney Experiences. Throughout the evening, Disney Experiences leaders, Imagineers, and storytellers unveiled new details, shared behind-the-scenes stories, and offered fans first looks at what's on the horizon. The evening included Harris' opening tribute to Disney Audio-Animatronics, surprise performances from Grammy Award-winning artists including Sheryl Crow, Beck, Los Lobos and Gloria Gaynor, and celebrity cameos that kept the audience cheering from beginning to end.

Disney's unique ability to create stories and characters that form lasting emotional connections with audiences around the world extends far beyond the screen. Through immersive destinations, groundbreaking attractions, unforgettable vacations, and innovative guest experiences, Disney brings those stories to life in ways only Disney can.

'As we continue expanding and evolving Disney Experiences around the world, our fans remain at the heart of everything we do,' said Thomas Mazloum, Chairman of Disney Experiences for The Walt Disney Company. 'Events like this allow us to celebrate the incredible connection fans have with Disney while sharing our vision for the future and the stories, adventures, and memories we're creating next.'

All the Magic in Store From Disney Experiences

Throughout the evening, updates were shared on transformative projects around the world, including Tropical Americas, Monstropolis, the Cars-themed area, and Villains Land at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort; the Coco attraction and Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Resort; and headline-making additions to Disney's international destinations, from a Lion King-themed area in Paris to new Marvel experiences in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and a reimagined Space Mountain in Tokyo.

Among the evening's biggest highlights, fans cheered for the news that the Yeti will be brought back to life in Expedition Everest. Looking further on the horizon, Mazloum shared plans for a reimagined Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park and revealed that Journey Into Imagination will receive a complete reimagining at EPCOT, featuring Figment and the return of Dreamfinder.

Full details for all announcements can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

Even More Excitement From the Anaheim Convention Center

Earlier in the day, the Anaheim Convention Center continued to serve as the epicenter of Disney fandom as attendees explored immersive activations, exclusive pavilions, fan-favorite panels, and shopping experiences. Throughout the day, fans also celebrated beloved Disney stories spanning generations while connecting with fellow fans who traveled from around the globe to be part of the weekend's festivities.

The day started with the fan-favorite D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest presented by AT&T, where guests experienced the artistry and beautifully designed costumes created by attendees to celebrate their fandom. As the day continued, fans were able to get a closer look at some of the films and shows they love, including CAMP ROCK 3, Bluey, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Scrubs. A deep dive into Disney history also brought fans closer to the magic of Marvel's Spider-Man, Zootopia (2016), KINGDOM HEARTS, Tinker Bell, and more.

Several announcements were shared TODAY at the Anaheim Convention Center, including:

Preschool megahit Marvel's SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS has been greenlit for a historic seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+. With nearly 1.3 billion hours streamed on Disney+ globally, the series is Marvel's most-watched TV series on the platform and the longest-running Spider-Man series overall. It introduces a whole new generation of young fans to Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and go on adventures to protect their community. The announcement was made by Alyssa Sapire, Head of Disney Jr., Original Programming, and Strategy, during the 'Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel's Spider-Man!' panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The Disney Princess Experience, an all-new immersive adventure, is currently in development. The announcement was made during a panel at Disney Theatrical Group's showroom floor booth. Inspired by beloved Disney stories, the experience will invite guests of all ages to journey through the magical worlds of Rapunzel, Tiana, Belle, Moana, and Ariel in a magical quest filled with music, interactive discoveries, and unforgettable moments. Additional details will be announced soon at www.thedisneyprincessexperience.com.

An exclusive first screening of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an all-new animated special from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney+ September 2, 2026. Shelby Young, who has voiced numerous characters in animated Star Wars titles over the years, debuted the trailer and poster before introducing the film to an excited crowd at the Anaheim Convention Center. Based on Star Wars, created by George Lucas, and inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the special is directed by Chris Buckley and written by Michael Price. The executive producers are Michael Price, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone, and the producers are Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois.

One More Day of Disney Magic

The celebration continues with the final day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, featuring additional programming, shopping, and fan experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center as well as the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony at the Honda Center, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The ceremony will honor the newest class of Disney Legends and celebrate the individuals whose leadership, creativity, innovation, and passion have helped shape Disney's legacy. This year's inductees include Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presented by Visa

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a multi-day fan experience showcasing storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2026 features three days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, performances, shopping, and surprises. Presentations, talent, and schedules are subject to change.

About D23

The name 'D23' pays homage to THE JOURNEY that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. Fans can join D23 at Gold Essential ($49.99 per year), Gold Choice ($119.99 per year), Gold Complete ($329.99 per year), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world. Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with six resort destinations — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California; WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Orlando, Florida; Tokyo Disneyland Resort; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort — and a seventh resort destination in development in Abu Dhabi. Currently, these destinations encompass 12 theme parks and 57 resorts across three continents. Beyond theme parks, Disney Signature Experiences includes a top-rated cruise line with eight ships and plans for five more; a family beach resort in Hawai'i; a vacation ownership program; and a guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include licensing, children's publishing, games, and Disney store locations around the world, including the Disney Store e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

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