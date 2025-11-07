Nate Bargatze To Host New Game Show THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the all-new game show, “The Greatest Average American,” premiering WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

“The Greatest Average American” is a new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920.

A concept by executive producers Nate Bargatze and John Quinn, “The Greatest Average American” is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Nateland and Da Da Production.

About Nate Bargatze

GRAMMY® and Emmy® Award-nominated comedian, NY Times No. 1 bestselling author, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records with more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024.

He is currently the No. 1-earning comedian in the world, according to Pollstar’s recent report, and No. 12 in overall live tour tickets sales, putting him in the company of Coldplay, Madonna and U2. He is currently on his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour and continuing to break venue attendance and ticket records. Most recently, Bargatze hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS, which was the highest-rated Emmy’s show in the last four years.

Bargatze recently published his highly anticipated first book, “Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind,” from Grand Central Publishing which instantly became the New York Times No. 1 bestselling book. It remained on the New York Times Best-Sellers list for 11 weeks.

Bargatze hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the second time last fall to rave reviews, with Vulture.com asking the question, “Has Nate Bargatze cracked the SNL code?” Last December, he co-produced a holiday variety special, “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas,” with Lorne Michaels for CBS.

On the silver screen, Bargatze will soon star in the family-friendly comedy “The Breadwinner” for TriStar Pictures, which he co-wrote with Dan Lagana. He will also serve as an executive producer. The film will co-star Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Will Forte and Kumail Nanjiani, and will be directed by Emmy winner Eric Appel.

Bargatze’s first solo one-hour special, “The Tennessee Kid,” premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second special, “The Greatest Average American,” which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, Bargatze released his third one-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

Photo Credit: Disney/Connie Chornuk