Nate Bargatze Breaks Guinness World Record For Stand-Up Tour Ticket Sales

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Nate Bargatze has officially set a Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold on a stand-up comedy tour, according to a segment on TODAY. The comedian has sold more than 2 million tickets for his current tour, a total that pushed him past the previous record holder in the category.

The record surpasses the mark previously held by ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham, who had held the title for stand-up tour ticket sales before Bargatze's numbers overtook it. The milestone was highlighted as part of TODAY's coverage of pop culture headlines.

Bargatze's tour has drawn large audiences as it continues, with the 2 million-ticket figure marking a significant benchmark in the touring comedy circuit. The achievement places him at the top of Guinness's records for the format, a distinction now attached to his name going forward.

The segment on TODAY framed the achievement within the network's broader coverage of entertainment news, noting the scale of Bargatze's ticket sales as a standout figure in contemporary stand-up comedy touring.

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