Natalie Morales Has Joined Season Two of DEAD TO ME

Variety reports that Natalie Morales has joined the cast of Netflix's "Dead to Me," also starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

She will play Michelle, who has been described as wry and down to earth with a relaxed charm and infectious wit. She forms a connection with Judy (Linda Cardellini) at the Assisted Living Facility, where Michelle's difficult mother lives.

Morales is known for roles on "Abby's," "The Grinder," "Parks and Recreation," "The Middleman," and more.

"Dead to Me" follows Jen (Christina Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband's recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy, an optimistic free spirit who's recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Read the original story on Variety.





