NOBODY WANTS THIS, THE DIPLOMAT to Participate in Netflix's FYSEE: THE FALL EDIT

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Netflix has revealed the slate for FYSEE: The Fall Edit, its fourth annual fall awards showcase, returning this November to Hollywood's Tudum Theater across two consecutive weekends. The showcase features exclusive screenings alongside Q&As with cast and creative teams behind acclaimed titles including East of Eden, BEEF, The Diplomat, Nobody Wants This, The Altruists, The Gentlemen, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, along with an advance look at the final season of Emily in Paris.

The showcase will run from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 for its first weekend, before returning for a second weekend from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15.

Friday, November 6

A special screening and panel discussion celebrating the third season of Netflix's comedy series. Panelists include Erin Foster (Creator, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Jenni Konner (Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Kristen Bell (Executive Producer and 'Joanne'), Justine Lupe ('Morgan'), Timothy Simons ('Sasha'), Jackie Tohn ('Esther'), Negar Ali-Kline (Costume Designer) and Manish Raval (Music Supervisor).

Saturday, November 7

THE ALTRUISTS: An advance preview of the new limited series written by Academy Award winner GRAHAM MOORE. The drama centers on Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, a pair of brilliant, ambitious visionaries who sought to revolutionize global finance overnight before being accused of an $8 billion theft, making them Gen Z's modern Bonnie & Clyde. A Q&A panel will include GRAHAM MOORE (Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer) and Julia Garner (Executive Producer and 'Caroline Ellison').

THE GENTLEMEN: A behind-the-scenes conversation exploring the series' signature blend of sharp wit, dark comedy, and gripping crime drama, along with the performances and costumes that bring its distinctive world to life. Panelists include Matthew Read (Executive Producer and Writer), Theo James ('Eddie Horniman'), Kaya Scodelario ('Susie Glass') and Loulou Bontemps (Costume Designer).

Sunday, November 8

THE DIPLOMAT: Fresh off its fourth-season premiere, a behind-the-scenes look at the political drama with a special screening and panel discussion featuring the ensemble and creative team. Panelists include Debora Cahn (Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Janice Williams (Executive Producer), Keri Russell (Executive Producer and 'Ambassador Kate Wyler'), Rufus Sewell ('Vice President Hal Wyler'), Ato Essandoh ('Stuart Hayford'), Ali Ahn ('Eidra Park'), Nana Mensah ('Billie Appiah') and Julie Schubert (Casting Director).

THE MURDER OF JONBENET RAMSEY: An advance screening of the upcoming limited series, which centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey's death on Christmas night in 1996, followed by a conversation with Melissa McCarthy (Executive Producer and 'Patsy Ramsey').

Friday, November 13

EAST OF EDEN: A screening of the critically acclaimed limited series based on the John Steinbeck classic, followed by a Q&A with Zoe Kazan (Co-Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer), Florence Pugh ('Cathy Ames'), Christopher Abbott ('Adam Trask'), Hoon Lee ('Lee'), Jeb Stuart (Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer) and Laura Karpman (Composer).

Saturday, November 14

MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY: The story behind the infamous schoolyard rhyme about the Borden murders, explored in the fourth installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's award-winning MONSTER anthology series, followed by a conversation with Ian Brennan (Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer), Max Winkler (Executive Producer and Director), Ella Beatty ('Lizzie Borden'), Charlie Hunnam ('Andrew Borden'), Vicky Krieps ('Bridget 'Maggie' Sullivan' and 'Elizabeth Báthory'), Rebecca Hall ('Abby Borden'), Michael Bauman, ASC (Cinematographer) and Paula Bradley (Costume Designer).

Sunday, November 15

EMILY IN PARIS: A sneak peek of the sixth and final season.

BEEF: An inside look at the second season of the Emmy-winning anthology series in a conversation with Lee Sung Jin (Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer), Charles Melton ('Austin Davis' and Executive Producer), Cailee Spaeny ('Ashley Miller' and Executive Producer), Jake Schreier (Director and Executive Producer), James Laxton, ASC (Cinematographer) and Laura Zempel, ACE (Editor).

From buzzy new series to returning favorites, the lineup offers a look at the breadth of storytelling across Netflix's slate. For the most up-to-date schedule and participants for FYSEE: The Fall Edit, visit https://series.netflixawards.com/events.

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