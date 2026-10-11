NEW GIRL Cast Reunites at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball for Rising Phoenix Award

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The cast of NEW GIRL, including Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone and Damon Wayans Jr., reunited at the 2026 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles to receive the inaugural Rising Phoenix Award.

Chrysalis, the Southern California nonprofit organization that helps people find meaningful work and build futures they can be proud of, regardless of their past or present, held its annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, the organization's signature fundraiser, on Saturday, October 10, at The Beehive in Los Angeles. Max Greenfield hosted the evening, which brought together leaders from entertainment, business and philanthropy and raised $2.7 million to support Chrysalis' work.

The evening honored the cast of the beloved comedy series NEW GIRL, including Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone and Damon Wayans Jr., with the inaugural Rising Phoenix Award. Jared Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California, received the Corporate Trailblazer Award, while Guadalupe Rios, a former Chrysalis client and current Caltrans employee, was recognized with the John Dillon Award.

Mark Loranger, President & CEO of Chrysalis, took the stage to highlight the organization's mission and how gratitude, resilience and hope shape his work. These themes were reflected as he recognized the upcoming 10th anniversary of Chrysalis' first Roads crew, which launched through a partnership with Caltrans. Programs like Chrysalis Roads are changing lives for thousands of Chrysalis clients, including Guadalupe Rios, whose story of resilience inspires hope for the future.

'A job is hope you can hold in your hand. It's a paycheck, a little money in the bank, bills paid on time, and the pride of saying, 'I made it,'' said Loranger. 'We named this organization Chrysalis because transformation takes time, protection, and support before anyone gets to fly. Tonight, you are that support.'

More than eight years after NEW GIRL aired its series finale, the cast reunited to receive the inaugural Rising Phoenix Award, celebrating the seven-season comedy's enduring themes of starting over, resilience and the importance of having people who support us through life's challenges. The award takes its name from one of the show's most-quoted lines, delivered by Greenfield's character Schmidt: 'Without ash to rise from, the phoenix would just be a bird getting up.'

'We are so honored to be here tonight celebrating Chrysalis, and we'd especially like to thank Max, who, while organizing this, announced that an actual New Girl reunion was happening, and he made our lives so very annoying,' joked Deschanel. Greenfield added, 'Now is probably not the most appropriate time to apologize for this, but yes, that's something that happened, and I'm sorry. It did, however, bring a lot of attention to Chrysalis and what we're doing here tonight, accidentally.'

Reflecting on the reunion in a statement shared ahead of the gala, Greenfield said, 'I'm so grateful to be a part of the ensemble cast of New Girl. It is a bond that we share that continues to bring us closer together over time. Reuniting for Chrysalis, while maybe not the reunion I accidentally announced on the Today Show, has been one of the most meaningful periods of this whole experience.'

Jared Wolff was presented with the Corporate Trailblazer Award by Butterfly Ball Honorary Co-Chair Bob Hart. The award recognizes individuals and companies that demonstrate a visible and sustained commitment to uplifting the communities Chrysalis serves. Wolff has served as President and CEO of Banc of California since 2019 and was elected Chairman of the Board in 2025. A longtime supporter of Chrysalis, Wolff has made improving Los Angeles as a place to live and work a personal priority, serving on the CEO Council of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission and joining Steadfast LA's coalition to rebuild the city after the January 2025 wildfires.

'We are so proud to support the great work of Chrysalis. You meet people who are ready to move forward but face real barriers to getting hired. You help them prepare, stand with them through setbacks, and keep believing in what they can do,' said Banc of California's Chairman and CEO Jared Wolff. 'For those of us who lead businesses, there's a responsibility here. We make decisions about who gets an interview, who gets hired, and who gets a chance to prove themselves. Those decisions can change someone's life.'

Wolff added: 'I'm grateful to accept this award on behalf of all of my Banc of California colleagues. I'm so proud of the work you do each day showing up for our clients and communities. It recognizes your commitment, and it reminds us of our responsibility to keep opening doors, creating opportunity, and investing in people.'

The evening also recognized Guadalupe Rios with the John Dillon Award, presented by Amelia Williamson, Chair of Chrysalis' Board of Directors. Named in honor of Chrysalis founder John Dillon, the award celebrates the journey and accomplishments of a Chrysalis client who has overcome barriers on their path to employment. After experiencing homelessness, substance use challenges and separation from her children, Rios found a path forward through Chrysalis' job-readiness program and a transitional job on a Chrysalis Roads freeway maintenance crew. She was promoted to Lead and then Supervisor before being hired by Caltrans, and her growing career has helped her rebuild stability and reconnect with her family.

When accepting the award, Rios shared, 'For me, the Chrysalis Roads program is what changed my life. That opportunity opened the door for me, but more importantly, it gave me the chance to grow, learn, and prove to myself that I can accomplish my goals.'

The 2026 Honorary Co-Chairs were Betsy Beers, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Max Greenfield, Hayward Kaiser & Susan Harris, Chris Hart, Cynthia & Bob Hart, Rick Hess, Josh Lieberman, and Amelia Williamson. 2026 Presenting sponsors included Banc of California and Kennedy Wilson. And 2026 Platinum sponsors include CBRE, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Holland & Knight, TruAmerica, and US Bank.

For more information about Chrysalis, visit ChangeLives.org.

About Chrysalis

Chrysalis helps people find meaningful work and build futures they can be proud of, regardless of their past or present. Since 1984, Chrysalis has served more than 95,000 individuals at its six centers and locations throughout Southern California. In 2025, nearly 2,200 Chrysalis clients secured employment while participating in Chrysalis' program, and nearly 1,600 worked a transitional job with the organization's employment social enterprise. Learn more at ChangeLives.org.

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages for Chrysalis

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages for Chrysalis



Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages for Chrysalis

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