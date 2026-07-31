Max Greenfield Recalls Chance Paris Run-In With Andrew Garfield With His Son

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Max Greenfield shared a story about a surprise encounter with Andrew Garfield during a family vacation in Paris, telling the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that he ran into the actor while traveling with his son. Greenfield recounted the moment as a lighthearted highlight of the trip, noting the timing was especially notable given that both he and Garfield ended up on the show within days of each other.

Greenfield used the appearance to walk through the details of the chance meeting, giving the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK a firsthand account of how the encounter unfolded overseas. The story centered on the coincidence of crossing paths with a fellow actor far from home, with Greenfield framing it as a memorable moment from the trip he took with his son.

The conversation stayed focused on the Paris run-in itself, with Greenfield recounting the circumstances that led to the meeting and what it was like for his son to be present for it. The anecdote gave the segment a personal, family-oriented angle rather than turning into a broader career discussion.

The appearance was part of a recent episode of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where Greenfield sat down with the hosts to share the story in detail, offering viewers a glimpse into an unexpected overseas encounter between two working actors.

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