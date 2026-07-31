Max Greenfield on Working With Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny in DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK

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Max Greenfield spoke about working with Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler's daughter, on the project DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The conversation gave Greenfield a chance to reflect on the experience of sharing the project with the young performer, offering hosts a look at what it was like collaborating with her on set.

Greenfield used the segment to walk through details of his time working alongside Sunny Sandler, giving viewers insight into their dynamic during the making of DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK. The appearance stayed centered on that working relationship, with Greenfield fielding questions about how the collaboration came together.

The discussion offered a candid glimpse into Greenfield's experience on the project, with the actor recounting specifics about working with Sunny Sandler that gave the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK audience a sense of the atmosphere on set.

Greenfield has made previous stops on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, including a recent visit where he recalled a chance run-in with Andrew Garfield while vacationing in Paris with his son, giving the hosts a firsthand account of the encounter during that appearance.

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