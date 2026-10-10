John Cena Bonds With Drew Barrymore Over Matchbox Car Collecting

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John Cena sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation about a shared childhood pastime: collecting Matchbox toy cars. The discussion gave Cena and Barrymore room to swap memories of their collections growing up, with the hobby serving as a personal entry point into Cena's latest film work.

The toy car talk connected directly to Cena's role in 'Matchbox: The Movie,' giving him a chance to discuss the project alongside the nostalgia-driven exchange with Barrymore. The appearance builds on a separate conversation Cena had with Barrymore about his decision to retire from WWE, during which he also discussed the Matchbox project as part of a wider talk about his shifting priorities.

Where that earlier sit-down centered on the emotional weight of stepping away from wrestling, this appearance kept the focus lighter, with Cena and Barrymore trading specifics about the cars they collected as kids before circling back to how that early interest ties into his current film work.

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