Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Morgana Robinson on Staying in Character for ALI G: WHO IZ I?
The actress details the demands of filming scenes with people unaware the cameras were rolling.
Morgana Robinson appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Me Julie opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in his new mockumentary film ALI G: WHO IZ I?, which revives the character Baron Cohen originated in the late 1990s. Robinson described the demands of performing scenes with unwitting members of the public who did not realize they were being filmed, telling the show, 'You have to be on your A-game, in character, for eight hours and not break. It's quite a lot.'
Robinson joined Baron Cohen for the role as part of the film, which marks his feature directorial debut. The project follows Ali G's return to America after discovering his longtime girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant, prompting him to leave his old life behind in an attempt to reclaim past glory while facing new adversaries along the way.
Robinson and Baron Cohen previously appeared together in character as Ali G and Me Julie at the film's world premiere, arriving in a gold convertible and performing two new songs, 'Richer than Elon' and 'Family,' for fans gathered at the event.
Baron Cohen has separately discussed the revival of the Ali G character in other recent appearances, including a conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where he addressed his reasoning for bringing the character back to the screen.
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