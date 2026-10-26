Morgana Robinson on Staying in Character for ALI G: WHO IZ I?

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Morgana Robinson appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Me Julie opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in his new mockumentary film ALI G: WHO IZ I?, which revives the character Baron Cohen originated in the late 1990s. Robinson described the demands of performing scenes with unwitting members of the public who did not realize they were being filmed, telling the show, 'You have to be on your A-game, in character, for eight hours and not break. It's quite a lot.'

Robinson joined Baron Cohen for the role as part of the film, which marks his feature directorial debut. The project follows Ali G's return to America after discovering his longtime girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant, prompting him to leave his old life behind in an attempt to reclaim past glory while facing new adversaries along the way.

Robinson and Baron Cohen previously appeared together in character as Ali G and Me Julie at the film's world premiere, arriving in a gold convertible and performing two new songs, 'Richer than Elon' and 'Family,' for fans gathered at the event.

Baron Cohen has separately discussed the revival of the Ali G character in other recent appearances, including a conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where he addressed his reasoning for bringing the character back to the screen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 10 Hrs 15 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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