 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Morgana Robinson on Staying in Character for ALI G: WHO IZ I?

The actress details the demands of filming scenes with people unaware the cameras were rolling.

By:


Morgana Robinson appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Me Julie opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in his new mockumentary film ALI G: WHO IZ I?, which revives the character Baron Cohen originated in the late 1990s. Robinson described the demands of performing scenes with unwitting members of the public who did not realize they were being filmed, telling the show, 'You have to be on your A-game, in character, for eight hours and not break. It's quite a lot.'

Robinson joined Baron Cohen for the role as part of the film, which marks his feature directorial debut. The project follows Ali G's return to America after discovering his longtime girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant, prompting him to leave his old life behind in an attempt to reclaim past glory while facing new adversaries along the way.

Robinson and Baron Cohen previously appeared together in character as Ali G and Me Julie at the film's world premiere, arriving in a gold convertible and performing two new songs, 'Richer than Elon' and 'Family,' for fans gathered at the event.

Baron Cohen has separately discussed the revival of the Ali G character in other recent appearances, including a conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where he addressed his reasoning for bringing the character back to the screen.

Recent Articles
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Premiere: Sacha Baron Cohen Returns
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Premiere: Sacha Baron Cohen Returns
10/15/2026
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer Released for Sacha Baron Cohen's Directorial Debut
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer Released for Sacha Baron Cohen's Directorial Debut
10/9/2026
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer and Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Release
ALI G: WHO IZ I? Trailer and Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Release
8/25/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts