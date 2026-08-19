Mock The Week to Return to TLC With New Series and Comedy Panel

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One of Britain's best-loved comedy shows is back for a second series following a successful first series earlier this year and run of specials over the summer. Mock the Week returns to TLC from Sunday 13th September at 9pm, and as Parliament's recess concludes and Britain emerges from a summer of record-breaking heatwaves and football fever, the show gets straight back to business, pulling apart the week's headlines in real time.

Dara Ó Briain once again presides over the fast-paced panel show, as some of the UK's funniest comedians take on the week's biggest news stories with rapid-fire wit, smart satire, outrageous punchlines and inspired silliness. Across hour-long episodes packed with fan-favourite rounds, the panel will find no shortage of material - especially with a brand-new Prime Minister in office.

Joining Dara throughout the series is Rhys James, back as a series regular. They are joined by another stellar line-up of comedy talent, including first-time Mock the Week panelists Harriet Kemsley and Finlay Christie. Plus Angela Barnes, Ahir Shah, Ed Byrne, Emmanuel Sonubi, Glenn Moore, Hugh Dennis, Janine Harouni, Laura Lexx, London Hughes, Maisie Adam, Russell Howard, Sara Pascoe, Sarah Keyworth, Scott Bennett and Zoe Lyons with additional guest comedians still to be announced.

Dara Ó Briain says: 'The panel for this new series of Mock the Week is a really good mix of very established faces and very new comedians. I'm very happy with that.

The thing that gives me the greatest joy is the fact that I never know what anybody is going to say on the day. There are entire rounds, like 'Scenes We'd Like to See', where I can just sit back and watch. It's playtime. I'm so delighted still to be presenting Mock the Week.'

Produced by Angst Productions, the second series brings everything audiences love about Mock the Week back to screens, sharp one-liners, quickfire rounds and a panel who never quite know what's coming next.

Mock the Week returns to TLC, now a free-to-air channel in the UK, on Sunday 13th September at 9pm.

The series forms part of TLC's expanded entertainment offering, with the channel now available free-to-air across the UK as the newest home for comedy entertainment. Alongside Mock the Week, viewers can also look forward to the return of Unacceptable with Ed Gamble for a second series in November, and newly announced comedy panel show Top Trumps: The Comedy Pack which will air in 2027. Hosted by Katherine Ryan, plus team captains Joel Dommett and Jon Richardson, this series sees an all-star line-up of guest comics go head-to-head in a comedy take on the much-loved game, battling through a mix of classic card face-offs, live studio challenges and bluffing games.

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