Ben Affleck Reveals His Kids Give Him a Hard Time on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Ben Affleck sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about winning $1,000,000 for charity on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, an achievement he discussed alongside more personal moments from his home life, including the fact that his kids regularly give him a hard time.

The conversation also touched on Affleck presenting the show with a Peabody Award and staying in touch with his partner Jamie Ding, giving Kimmel's audience a mix of career milestones and everyday family dynamics during the appearance.

Much of the segment focused on Affleck's new movie, Animals, co-starring Kerry Washington. Affleck revealed that the roles the two actors ultimately played were originally written for Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, an early casting detail that added an unexpected layer to the film's backstory.

In one of the lighter moments of the interview, Affleck also submitted an audition tape in hopes of becoming the new voice of Boston Logan Airport, a bit that closed out the wide-ranging conversation on a comedic note.

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