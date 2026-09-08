Minka Kelly Opens Up About Her Complicated Bond With Her Mother

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Minka Kelly sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a candid conversation that centered on her complicated relationship with her mother, a topic that led to an unexpectedly personal exchange between the two women.

The discussion found Kelly and Barrymore bonding over their shared experiences navigating difficult mother-daughter dynamics, with both women drawing parallels between their own upbringings. The sit-down gave Kelly room to reflect on how those early experiences shaped her, moving beyond a typical promotional appearance into more personal territory.

Kelly also spoke about how she met her partner, giving viewers insight into her personal life alongside the more reflective conversation about family. The pairing of topics allowed the interview to move between heavier reflection and lighter, more romantic storytelling within the same segment.

Barrymore steered the exchange in a way that let Kelly speak openly about growing up, with the host's own experiences serving as a point of connection throughout the conversation rather than a simple prompt for Kelly's story.

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