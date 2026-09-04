Michelle Randolph Opens Up About Working with Billy Bob Thornton on 'Landman'

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Michelle Randolph sat down with Drew Barrymore for an extended interview on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss her experience working alongside Billy Bob Thornton on 'Landman.' The conversation gave Randolph room to reflect on what it was like sharing scenes with an actor of Thornton's stature, offering viewers a glimpse into the working relationship behind the series.

The sit-down moved beyond a quick promotional stop, with Barrymore steering the discussion through Randolph's time on the show and into broader territory about her career. Randolph used the extended format to speak candidly about her costar dynamic, giving the audience specific details about the collaboration rather than a general overview.

Much of the interview centered on Randolph's on-set experience, with the actress describing the atmosphere of working with Thornton in a way that went beyond typical talking points about the series. The extended length of the segment allowed the conversation to cover more ground than a standard promotional appearance might.

The appearance gave Randolph a platform to speak in her own words about a role that has put her opposite one of the more recognizable names attached to 'Landman,' rounding out a conversation that stayed focused on her firsthand account of the production.

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