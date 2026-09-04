Michelle Randolph Opens Up About Working with Billy Bob Thornton on 'Landman'

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Michelle Randolph sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for an extended interview centered on her work on 'Landman,' where she discussed what it was like working alongside costar Billy Bob Thornton. The conversation gave Randolph room to reflect on the experience of sharing scenes with Thornton, going beyond a brief promotional exchange to cover the making of the series in detail.

The sit-down was billed as an extended interview, giving Barrymore and Randolph time to move past a quick promotional segment and into a more detailed conversation about her time on set. According to the show, the two discussed Randolph's experiences on 'Landman' and touched on additional topics beyond the series itself.

Much of the segment focused specifically on the dynamic between Randolph and Thornton during production, with Barrymore steering the discussion toward what that collaboration looked like on set. The extended format allowed the conversation to cover more ground than a standard talk-show appearance typically permits.

The interview offered viewers a closer look at Randolph's perspective on 'Landman' directly from the actress herself, rounding out a wide-ranging conversation that stayed centered on her recent work.

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