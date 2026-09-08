Adam Sandler Talks Reuniting with Drew Barrymore and His Dirty, Filthy Standup Show

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Adam Sandler told Drew Barrymore he would be up for making another movie with her, revisiting the on-screen partnership that produced 'Blended' during a sit-down on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. Barrymore, for her part, spoke about how proud she was of their work together on that film, setting up a conversation that moved between nostalgia for their shared film history and Sandler's current standup work.

The first clip captures the pair's exchange about reuniting on screen, with Sandler expressing enthusiasm for teaming up with Barrymore again and Barrymore reflecting on the pride she took in 'Blended.' The moment plays as a genuine callback between two longtime collaborators rather than a promotional aside, with both actors trading specifics about what made their previous project work.

A second clip shifts the focus to Sandler's live comedy, centering on his "dirty, filthy" standup show, which he made clear is not built for family audiences. The conversation touched on how what's being called #Sandlercore has evolved over the years, with Sandler walking Barrymore through the shift in his standup material. The material was apparently blunt enough to catch Barrymore off guard, prompting what the show describes as a spit-take reaction mid-conversation.

Taken together, the two clips give a fuller picture of where Sandler stands professionally: still open to revisiting the kind of studio comedy that made 'Blended' a hit, while also leaning into a rawer, more adult-oriented standup persona on stage. Barrymore's dual role as scene partner and interviewer let both threads play out in the same sit-down, giving viewers both the reunion angle and the standup reveal in one extended conversation.

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