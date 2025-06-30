Miley Cyrus' SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL Pop Opera Sets Disney+ and Hulu Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, the full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album, will be available to stream on July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. The visual album premiered June 6 at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12. Check out a trailer now.

Following her induction as a Disney Legend in 2024, the pop icon is reuniting with Disney for the streaming debut of the film, a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful.

The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, and is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

The new album follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential people in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums, including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Cyrus dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Cyrus the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

