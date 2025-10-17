Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell & More Join SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miles Teller will host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on Nov. 1. The actor is starring in and executive producing the film “Eternity,” in theaters Nov. 26. During the show, Brandi Carlile will return as musical guest for her third individual appearance and fourth overall. The 11-time Grammy Award winner’s new album, “Returning to Myself,” will be released Oct. 24.

Nikki Glaser is set to make her “SNL” hosting debut on Nov. 8. Next year, the Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated comedian will return to host THE GOLDEN GLOBES and premiere a new stand-up special on Hulu. sombr will make his first appearance as musical guest. His breakout hit, “back to friends,” off his debut album “I Barely Know Her” has crossed 1 billion streams, and he currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart.

Glen Powell will host “SNL” for the first time on Nov. 15. The Golden Globe nominee stars in “The Running Man,” in theaters Nov. 14, and co-created and stars in “Chad Powers,” now streaming on Hulu. Olivia Dean will make her musical guest debut. Dean is currently on tour in support of her latest album, “The Art of Loving,” which has reached #1 in five countries.

“SNL” airs live Saturday, October 17 with host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.