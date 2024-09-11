Midland to Perform on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-nominated trio Midland will make their return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a new song from their forthcoming album Barely Blue that will be released on September 20 via Big Machine Records. Tune in on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:35 pm ET / 10:35 CT on ABC.



This Saturday, the band will perform at Born & Raised Festival before playing the Grand Ole Opry on September 17 then kicking off “The Get Lucky Tour” on September 19 in Cincinnati, OH. The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 12 with Jackson Dean and will include two shows at the ACL Live in their hometown of Austin, TX on December 19 and 20. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit their website.



Last Month, Midland released “Vegas,” the third taste of music from Barely Blue, following the release of “Lucky Sometimes,” which was praised by Rolling Stone, Music Row, Wide Open Country, BrooklynVegan, and Billboard who described it as, “A tumble of pared-back guitars, harmonica and Laurel Canyon-esque harmonies, the group captures the euphoric feeling of being on a high-rolling streak of good luck, and enjoying THE RIDE no matter how long it runs.” The album’s first single “Old Fashioned Feeling,” which was released in May, was named one of the best songs of the week by Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Earlier this year, Midland collaborated with Orville Peck on “The Hurtin’ Kind,” which appeared on Peck’s new duets album Stampede Vol. 1. They also released a cover of “Last Dance With Mary Jane” for the star-studded Petty Country album.

Tour Dates:

9/14 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised

9/17 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

9/19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center $

9/20 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre $

9/21 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah's Stir Cove $

9/26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/27 – Anderson, SC – Wendell's Outdoor ^

9/28 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

10/3 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company *

10/4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/5 – Cherokee, NC – Cherokee Tribal Fair *

10/9 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

10/11 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ^

10/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #^

10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center !

10/25 – Garden City, IA – REVOLUTION Concert House !

10/26 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center !

11/2 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port !

11/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall !

11/30 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

12/6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels @

12/7 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center @

12/19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live Moody Theater !

12/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live Moody Theater !



@ - Support from Tanya Tucker

$ - Support from Colin Stough

^ - Support from Colby Acuff

* - Support from Elvie Shane

# - Support from Jackson Dean

! - Support from The Wilder Blue

About Midland:

Double Grammy® nominees Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to COUNTRY MUSIC since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country. For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the five-times platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed On The Rocks and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut Let It Roll to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone and NPR. Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics and steel guitar with their album The Last Resort: Greetings From (Big Machine Records), the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner who mounted their own cruise in April 2024. For more on Midland and tour updates, visit MidlandOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Harper Smith

