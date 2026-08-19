Michael Strahan Recalls Full-Circle Moment with Pete Davidson on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Michael Strahan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about the New York Knicks' historic 2026 NBA Championship win, giving viewers his take on the team's title run. The conversation also turned to a full-circle moment Strahan experienced with Pete Davidson, revisiting the pair's history years after they first crossed paths.

Strahan used the appearance to discuss his documentary 9/11: United We Stand - 25 Years Later, offering insight into the project as it marks a quarter-century since the attacks. The film gave Strahan a platform to reflect on the anniversary and what the documentary aims to capture for viewers.

The segment moved between the lighter, personal anecdote involving Davidson and the more solemn subject matter of Strahan's documentary work, giving the interview a range that touched on both sports and reflection. Strahan's discussion of the Knicks' championship added a timely sports angle to the conversation, tying his television appearance to a major moment in the team's recent history.

The appearance aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights on NBC, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...