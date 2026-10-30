Michael Mando Makes the Case for Bane in KNIGHTFALL

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Michael Mando spent an episode of DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast arguing that Bane, the character he plays in Batman: Knightfall Part One: Knightfall, is not simply a villain but a figure with legitimate grievances against Bruce Wayne. Sitting down with hosts Frankey and Coy, Mando walked through why Bane sees Batman as part of Gotham City's problem rather than its solution.

Mando addressed criticism that Bane's use of Venom amounts to cheating compared to Batman's reliance on gadgets, pushing back on the idea and framing the debate as part of a broader discussion of what distinguishes Batman's adversaries. He also discussed Bane's psychology, intelligence, voice and what he described as the character's humanity, along with the parallel between Bane and Bruce Wayne as two orphans who came from different worlds.

The conversation also turned to the moment Bane breaks Batman's back, which Mando characterized as a point of disappointment for the character rather than triumph. Elsewhere in the episode, Mando discussed his favorite villains, including The Joker and Mac Gargan's Venom, and cited Dragon Ball Z while debating what makes an effective superhero nemesis.

The episode is part of DC Studios' continuing podcast series with Frankey and Coy, which has also hosted the creative team behind LANTERNS to break down that HBO Max series' season finale.

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