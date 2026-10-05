LANTERNS Creators and Cast Break Down John Stewart's Finale Transformation

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The season finale of LANTERNS arrived with John Stewart fully stepping into the Green Lantern mantle, and the show's creative team used both an official podcast episode and a companion featurette to unpack exactly how that transformation came together. Showrunner, writer, co-creator and executive producer Chris Mundy, along with co-creators, writers and executive producers Damon Lindelof and Tom King, sat down with host Juju Green on Lanterns: The Official Podcast to walk through the choices behind Episode 8, "Dirt and Stars," including Hal Jordan's legacy, the new Green Lantern oath, and Sinestro's lingering influence over the season's final turns.

That first clip also turned to Shea Pritchard, who plays Noah Macon, discussing what it meant to step into the role opposite Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler. Pritchard spoke to Noah's biggest decisions in the finale and the nature-versus-nurture tension driving the character, while Ulrich Thomsen closed out the episode with a final message in character as S, giving the podcast installment one last emotional beat before the credits.

The second video, HBO Max's Inside Episode 8 featurette, pulled Pierre, Chandler and Kelly MacDonald together with the show's creators to address the finale's biggest shock: the circumstances around Hal's death and what it means for John Stewart to officially claim his destiny as Green Lantern. The featurette frames that death as the hinge point of the entire season, tying together threads the creative team had been building since the show's early episodes.

Both pieces of companion content follow a season's worth of behind-the-scenes coverage built around Pierre and Chandler's dynamic as dueling Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan, a relationship previously explored in an Inside Episode look at the show's alien planet and in Mundy and King's podcast breakdown of Episode 7. With Season 1 now complete, the finale coverage gives fans a fuller picture of how Hal Jordan's arc ends and John Stewart's begins.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 16 Hrs 11 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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