Michael Dorn to Appear on THE SHOW PEOPLE PODCAST: LIVE in Clapham

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LIVE will welcome Star Trek actor Michael Dorn for an intimate live recording with director Andrew Keates this Saturday in Clapham, London.

Tickets for the event sold out within 48 hours, but organizers have reconfigured the usual layout of the venue to offer a final chance to attend, including Beside Stage Seating, Back Row Stools and a Captain's VIP Table with prosecco.

Known around the world as Worf, Dorn appeared throughout all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, joined Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for its final four seasons, starred in four Star Trek feature films and returned in the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

Across almost four decades, Dorn has made more appearances as Worf than any other actor has made as a single character in Star Trek history. He is also a director and voice artist, with credits including Gargoyles, I Am Weasel, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Danny Phantom and Castle. He has just finished work on his latest movie, Life 2.0.

Andrew Keates will explore Dorn's life and career, as an actor, director, producer, voice-over artist, pilot, Klingon and man.

Keates' interview with fellow Star Trek alumna Marina Sirtis has been watched by millions.

All profits from the event go towards supporting Queer Theatre's work nurturing queer talent and telling LGBTQIA+ stories.

Win Marina Sirtis' Star Trek: Picard Script

During the evening, organizers will auction a Star Trek: Picard script used by Marina Sirtis during the making of the series, with proceeds supporting Queer Theatre's work nurturing theatre-makers.

There are only an extra 25 tickets available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 15 Hrs 04 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link