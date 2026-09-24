Michael Dorn to Appear on THE SHOW PEOPLE PODCAST: LIVE in Clapham
The legendary Worf actor joins an intimate live podcast recording with director Andrew Keates in London.
LIVE will welcome Star Trek actor Michael Dorn for an intimate live recording with director Andrew Keates this Saturday in Clapham, London.
Tickets for the event sold out within 48 hours, but organizers have reconfigured the usual layout of the venue to offer a final chance to attend, including Beside Stage Seating, Back Row Stools and a Captain's VIP Table with prosecco.
Known around the world as Worf, Dorn appeared throughout all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, joined Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for its final four seasons, starred in four Star Trek feature films and returned in the final season of Star Trek: Picard.
Across almost four decades, Dorn has made more appearances as Worf than any other actor has made as a single character in Star Trek history. He is also a director and voice artist, with credits including Gargoyles, I Am Weasel, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Danny Phantom and Castle. He has just finished work on his latest movie, Life 2.0.
Andrew Keates will explore Dorn's life and career, as an actor, director, producer, voice-over artist, pilot, Klingon and man.
Keates' interview with fellow Star Trek alumna Marina Sirtis has been watched by millions.
All profits from the event go towards supporting Queer Theatre's work nurturing queer talent and telling LGBTQIA+ stories.
Win Marina Sirtis' Star Trek: Picard Script
During the evening, organizers will auction a Star Trek: Picard script used by Marina Sirtis during the making of the series, with proceeds supporting Queer Theatre's work nurturing theatre-makers.
There are only an extra 25 tickets available.
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