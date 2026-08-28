 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jonathan Frakes Reveals How STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Rebuilt Its Void Scene

Frakes breaks down the split-screen trick that let one actor play two versions of Stuart.

By:



Director Jonathan Frakes sat down with hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton on the official STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE podcast to walk through the making of Episode 6, titled 'Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious.' The conversation, posted to HBO Max's YouTube channel as part of the show's Season 1 podcast companion, centered on the episode's cow-universe setting and the technical work behind one of its trickiest sequences.

Frakes detailed why the endless-void sequence had to be rebuilt and reshot, including the use of a flying camera operator to get the shot right. He and the hosts also discussed how the writers reworked jokes on set, bringing multi-camera comedy instincts into the show's single-camera format. Much of the discussion touched on directing actor Kevin Sussman, who plays both Stuart and an alternate version of the character called Stuart Prime in the episode, achieved through simple split-screen work and a body double.

The episode also gave Day and Wheaton room to dig into Big Bang Theory connections within the cast, including Kunal Nayyar's turn as a doomsday-prophet version of Raj and a role for the character Barry Kripke within the group. The hosts also floated their own fan theories about Stuart Prime's origins and pitched a fan-fiction idea they dubbed "Gripke."

Recent Articles
Brian Posehn Reveals How Bert's Wedding Tears Came Together on STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
Brian Posehn Reveals How Bert's Wedding Tears Came Together on STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
8/21/2026
Mayim Bialik Reveals How She Reinvented Amy for STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
Mayim Bialik Reveals How She Reinvented Amy for STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
8/14/2026
Wil Wheaton Reveals How His Real Octopus Tattoo Became a Magic Weapon in STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
Wil Wheaton Reveals How His Real Octopus Tattoo Became a Magic Weapon in STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE
8/7/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $102
More Hot Shows Discounts