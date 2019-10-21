Michael Blackson, Vivica A. Fox to Host 2019 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Organizers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards has announced the African king of comedy, Michael Blackson and Hollywood actress, Vivica A. FOX as hosts of its third edition. The event which is tagged Re-telling The African Story, will hold on November 3, 2019 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California to showcase the best of cultural heritage.

Vivica A. FOX brings four years of experience in entertainment, encompassing television and stage while Michael Blackson promises an electrifying comic style performance. Other top celebrities expected at the awards include Goya Robles, Gregg Daniels, Kelsey Scott, Vaughn Hebron, Rachael Oniga and Mercy Macjoe to mention a few.

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) celebrates outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary achievement and milestones. The platform www.hapawards.com connects talented Africans with the Hollywood entertainment industry and contributes to the development of several communities in Africa and across the United States.

Ms. Tina Weisinger, Founder and Executive Producer of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, said: "We welcome the world to an exciting and historic event, a 3-days activities that include the Fashion & Music Night, HAPA International Business Roundtable (HIBR) and the Award Show with a star studded After-Party celebration for all."

Adeola Odunowo, CEO of Curve Communications and African Representative of HAPAwards, noted the event will continuously narrate unique values and contemporary cultures with rich heritage. The focus of the awards is to celebrate personalities, artists and talents who have made transformative marks of change in films, music, comedy and fashion.

Furthermore, Monica Omorodion Swaida, an executive of HAPAwards in America praised the support of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Oluwo of Iwo Land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Virgin Atlantic, J.LOHR, EDELHISS for their contributions to development of African societies.

Over the years, HAPAwards has honored His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi- Ojaja II; King of Swaziland, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati III; Former WBA Heavyweight Champion, Honorable Gerrie Coetzee; Reverend Mother Abimbola Ajayi and Todd Bridges along with select Hollywood & African Actors, Musicians, Comedians and Activists.

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) was founded in 2017 to bridge the cultural gap between Africa and the global community. The awards is organized in collaboration with The I Dream 4 All Foundation to promote creativity, showcase unique talents with rich African heritage, and honor outstanding achievements by celebrities, community leaders and dignitaries.





