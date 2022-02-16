Melissa Fumero to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series BLOCKBUSTER

Netflix TODAY announced that Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in its new series, Blockbuster, a single-cam workplace comedy set in the last remaining Blockbuster video store.

Fumero will be starring alongside Randall Park. Additional cast members will be announced soon.

Fumero will play Eliza, a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Randall Park) as his trusty number two...and maybe more.

Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment (Jungle Cruise).

Melissa Fumero stars as Det. Amy Santiago on NBC's Golden Globe Award-winning comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She is currently shooting the independent comedy feature BAR FIGHT written/directed by Jim Mahoney and also starring Rachel Bloom. Melissa can be heard voicing the character of Melissa in Marvels' animated series "M.O.D.O.K." for HULU.

She recently recurred on the Netflix/POP series "One Day At A Time" and appeared on the HBO anthology series "Room 104". Previously, Melissa recurred on The CW hit series "Gossip Girl" as one of Blair Waldorf's minions. Fumero has also guest-starred on the CBS dramas "CSI: NY" and "The Mentalist." and comedies "Important Things with Demetri Martin" and "Royal Pains".