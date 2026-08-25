Jean Smart Reprises Deborah Vance for One-Night HACKS Event on HBO Max
The comedy special brings back Deborah Vance alongside familiar faces from the series.
By: Rachel Stone
Jean Smart is back as Deborah Vance in a new one-night-only HACKS special streaming on HBO Max, titled "Deborah Vance and Friends." The event marks a return to the character that has anchored the acclaimed comedy series, bringing Vance back into the spotlight.
Smart's performance as Deborah Vance has been central to HACKS since the series began. The special extends that character's story outside the show's regular season format, giving audiences another chance to see Smart step back into the role.
All episodes of HACKS are currently available to stream on HBO Max, allowing viewers to revisit the series' full run alongside the new special.
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