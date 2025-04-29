Martin Short to Host MATCH GAME Reboot at ABC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC's popular game show MATCH GAME is set to return with a brand-new host: Tony-winning performer Martin Short. Since its debut in 1962, the show has taken various forms over the years, most recently hosted by Alec Baldwin from 2016 to 2021.

The series features four contestants who attempt to match the answers of celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank, for a chance to win $25,000. The new version of the series is produced by FremantleMedia North America, with Short and Alycia Rossiter as executive producers. The premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Martin Short is currently filming season five of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the murder-mystery comedy that also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. His Broadway credits include The Goodbye Girl and Little Me, which earned him a Tony Award. He also has starred in the stage version of The Producers, the TV musical Hairspray Live!, and the musical series Schmigadoon!



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

