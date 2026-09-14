Mariska Hargitay to Host 2026 Emmys as 'The Pitt' Leads Awards Buzz

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TODAY correspondent Sheinelle Jones previewed the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards in a segment airing ahead of the ceremony, reporting on preparations underway in Hollywood for what the broadcast describes as a night of glitz, glamour and surprises. The Emmys are set to air live on NBC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as host.

The report highlights the scale of anticipation surrounding this year's ceremony, with Jones noting that some of television's biggest names are expected to take the stage. Among the shows generating buzz heading into the telecast is 'The Pitt,' cited as one of the contenders drawing attention this awards season.

Jones' segment focuses on the logistics and atmosphere building around the live broadcast, giving viewers a sense of what to expect once Hargitay takes the podium to open the show. The Peacock Theater setting places the ceremony in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, a venue regularly used for major awards presentations.

The TODAY report positions the Emmys as a marquee television event, with Hargitay's hosting duties and the presence of high-profile nominees like 'The Pitt' expected to shape much of the night's coverage and conversation once the ceremony airs.

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