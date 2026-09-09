78th EMMY AWARDS Will Feature Presenters Including Zendaya, Amy Poehler, Sarah Michelle Gellar

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NBC and the Television Academy announced the first group of presenters for the 78th Emmy Awards, broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Presenters for the Emmy telecast, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer and television icon Mariska Hargitay, include Odessa A'zion, David Boreanaz, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernandez, Kate Jackson, Peter Krause, Cheryl Ladd, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, Jaclyn Smith and Zendaya.

Additional presenters are to be announced.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment and Mariska Hargitay will serve as executive producers of the telecast.

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