Manhattan Rep's Stories Film Festival Will Present ACTING IS MY DESTINY By Youlim Nam

'Acting Is My Destiny', a short film by Youlim Nam will have its screen debut at the Manhattan Rep's Stories Film Festival as an official selection in May 2019.

Nam's new piece, a one woman monologue, reflects upon the contemporary life and struggles of actors. This short film has garnered attention among Nam's excellent performance from other film festivals as well as being honored with the 'Best Actress' award at the International Independent Short Awards and 'Best Monologue' award at Actors Awards, LA.

'Acting Is My Destiny' will also be performed as a stage version this summer as a part of NYSummer Fest 2019.

Synopsis: A girl, Jessia, is trying to change the world on her sister, Jenny's Youtube Channel.

Starring and direction by Youlim Nam. Screening May 17th and 18th at 9 pm.

Box office and details linked below.

www.manhattanrep.com/tickets-for-stories-film-festival





