Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Malina Weissman Discusses Playing Briar Roberts In COVEN ACADEMY
The series has already been renewed for a second season just weeks after its debut.
Malina Weissman appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her role as Briar Roberts in COVEN ACADEMY, the new Disney+ and Hulu series that has already been renewed for a second season just weeks after its debut.
Weissman's appearance centered on her character's place within the show, which follows a group of teen witches. The series had previously been previewed on GMA by Tim Federle, who described the premise as centering on a group of teen witches who band together to defend New Orleans from an approaching dark force.
The quick renewal came up as a focal point of the conversation, with Weissman reflecting on the series reaching audiences and earning a second season order so soon after it began streaming. The New Orleans setting that anchors the show's story remains central to how the series has been introduced to viewers.
Federle's earlier appearance on GMA laid out the show's premise ahead of its release, and that segment offers additional background on the series Weissman now discusses as a cast member.
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