COVEN ACADEMY Stars Celebrate Series Premiere at Ennis House

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The stars of the new supernatural teen drama series 'Coven Academy' came together at the legendary Ennis House in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, September 29, to celebrate the launch. Series stars Tiffani Thiessen, Devon Sawa, Malina Pauli Weissman, Malachi Barton, Ora Duplass, Jordan Leftwich, Louis Thresher and creator Tim Federle attended the celebration of the premiere.

Andre Swilley, Kheris Rogers, Kelsi Davies, Jessica Kaylee, Shelby Young, Sydney Morgan, and more attended the event, bringing together the series stars, top content creators, and pop culture voices for an intimate dinner experience featuring tarot readings, crystals, and customized 'Coven Academy' notebooks.

'Coven Academy' debuts Oct. 1 on Freeform at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the full season available the next day on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand.

Cast

'Coven Academy' stars Malina Pauli Weissman ('A Series of Unfortunate Events') as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton ('Camp Rock 3,' 'Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires') as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich ('The Family Switch') as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass ('Their Town') as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher ('Boarders') as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen ('White Collar,' '90210') as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa ('Hacks') as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor.

The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

Creative Team

Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' the upcoming 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel) created 'Coven Academy' and serves as executive producer alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist. 'Coven Academy' is produced by Federle's Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

Photo Credit: Derek



Photo Credit: Derek

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