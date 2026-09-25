Tim Federle Previews New Teen Witch Series COVEN ACADEMY On GMA3
The director and screenwriter set the supernatural drama in New Orleans.
Tim Federle stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to preview his new series COVEN ACADEMY, offering details on the story before it reaches audiences. The director and screenwriter described the premise as centering on a group of teen witches who band together to defend New Orleans from an approaching dark force.
Federle used the segment to walk through the setup of the series, framing it as a supernatural drama grounded in a specific setting rather than a generic fantasy backdrop. His appearance focused on introducing the show's world and central conflict to viewers ahead of its arrival.
Much of the conversation centered on the mechanics of the story, with Federle previewing how the young witches at the heart of COVEN ACADEMY come together to confront the threat facing their city. The New Orleans setting figured prominently in his description of the series, tying the supernatural stakes to a distinct location.
Federle kept the discussion focused on the show's premise rather than revealing plot specifics, giving GMA3 viewers a broad sense of tone and stakes without spoiling story details still to come.
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