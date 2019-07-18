Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Beverly Center to Host Emmy-Nominee Reception

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) will celebrate this year's Emmy®-nominated make-up artists and hair stylists at a special reception hosted by Beverly Center at Cal Mare, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with the Red Carpet starting at 3 p.m.

The livestream presentation of the "3rd Annual Q&A with Emmy-Nominated Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists" from the event begins at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm ET, and can be seen on local706.org/emmy-nominees-livestream.

"We are so proud of the work of the make-up artists and hair stylists that have created so many memorable, diverse and creative characters for television," said Julie Socash, President of Local 706. "The competition this year is through the roof and these nominees have set the bar higher than ever. We look forward to celebrating their talents and achievements."

Make-up and hair teams from this year's nominated shows include:

American Horror Story: Apocalypse - FX Networks

Chernobyl - HBO

Dancing with the Stars -ABC

Deadwood - HBO

Fosse/Verdon - FX Networks

Game of Thrones - HBO

GLOW - Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video

Pose - FX Networks

RENT - FOX

RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sharp Objects - HBO

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

Star Trek: Discovery - CBS

True Detective - HBO

The Voice - NBC

World of Dance - NBC

This event is hosted by Beverly Center. Presenting Sponsors: HASK®, Beauty, Nigel Beauty, MAC Cosmetics; Platinum Sponsor: His & Her Hair Goods, Co., EI Professional Makeup School; Gold Sponsor: Cinema Makeup School; Venue Sponsor: Cal Mare at Beverly Center; Liquor Sponsors: Mi Campo Tequila, Meiomi Wines.





