Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Beverly Center to Host Emmy-Nominee Reception
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) will celebrate this year's Emmy®-nominated make-up artists and hair stylists at a special reception hosted by Beverly Center at Cal Mare, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with the Red Carpet starting at 3 p.m.
The livestream presentation of the "3rd Annual Q&A with Emmy-Nominated Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists" from the event begins at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm ET, and can be seen on local706.org/emmy-nominees-livestream.
"We are so proud of the work of the make-up artists and hair stylists that have created so many memorable, diverse and creative characters for television," said Julie Socash, President of Local 706. "The competition this year is through the roof and these nominees have set the bar higher than ever. We look forward to celebrating their talents and achievements."
Make-up and hair teams from this year's nominated shows include:
American Horror Story: Apocalypse - FX Networks
Chernobyl - HBO
Dancing with the Stars -ABC
Deadwood - HBO
Fosse/Verdon - FX Networks
Game of Thrones - HBO
GLOW - Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video
Pose - FX Networks
RENT - FOX
RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Sharp Objects - HBO
So You Think You Can Dance - FOX
Star Trek: Discovery - CBS
True Detective - HBO
The Voice - NBC
World of Dance - NBC
This event is hosted by Beverly Center. Presenting Sponsors: HASK®, Beauty, Nigel Beauty, MAC Cosmetics; Platinum Sponsor: His & Her Hair Goods, Co., EI Professional Makeup School; Gold Sponsor: Cinema Makeup School; Venue Sponsor: Cal Mare at Beverly Center; Liquor Sponsors: Mi Campo Tequila, Meiomi Wines.