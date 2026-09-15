Madame Tussauds New York to Present 10 Harry Styles Wax Figures

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Madame Tussauds New York announced a limited-time celebration of Harry Styles, bringing 10 of the global superstar's Madame Tussauds wax figures together under one roof for the very first time. Open now at the attraction's Times Square location, the exhibition will give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Harry Styles' wax figures like never before.

Traveling to New York from Madame Tussauds attractions around the world, the figures will come together from London, Hollywood, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Amsterdam, Blackpool, Nashville, Orlando and Las Vegas, giving fans the chance to experience the iconic moments that have made Styles a global superstar. From his chart-topping career to his unforgettable performances and instantly recognizable style, the exhibition will celebrate the evolution of an artist who has captivated fans across generations and around the world. Guests will have the opportunity to get up close with all 10 figures, capture their own photos with Wax Harry, and experience a series of immersive, fan-focused moments created especially for the limited-time exhibition.

The fan experience will be open through November 8 at Madame Tussauds New York. Entrance to the exhibition will be included with purchase of general admission tickets.

For tickets to Madame Tussauds New York, visit madametussauds.com/new-york/.

About Madame Tussauds New York

Voted as one of New York's most unique attractions, Madame Tussauds transports visitors to iconic moments in time with its famous figures of internationally renowned actors, musicians, sports stars, models, world leaders and more. Guests can step onto the red carpet with Matthew McConaughey, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion. The attraction's A-list party room is packed with 20+ celebrities in their recognizable gala looks, including Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, and members of the Kardashian family. With more than 85,000 square feet of interactive entertainment, including the MARVEL Hall of Heroes and Warner Bros. Icons of Horror, the attraction includes additional exhibits beyond the wax figures.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its global estate in over 20 countries. Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and learning experiences.

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