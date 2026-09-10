Harry Styles Superfan Wins Tickets To Sold-Out TOGETHER, TOGETHER At MSG On TODAY

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A crowd of Harry Styles fans turned out on the TODAY plaza with homemade posters for a chance to win tickets to his sold-out Together, Together shows at Madison Square Garden, and one super fan walked away a winner. The segment, aired on TODAY, captured the moment the lucky fan was selected on air after competing with dozens of others for the coveted tickets.

The giveaway centered on Styles' Together, Together run at Madison Square Garden, shows that TODAY described as sold-out, underscoring the demand for tickets among his fan base. Fans arrived early and came prepared, holding up creative signs in hopes of catching the attention of the hosts and producers running the contest.

The segment framed the giveaway as a highlight for TODAY's morning programming, spotlighting how far fans were willing to go, from elaborate poster designs to enthusiastic on-camera reactions, to secure a shot at attending one of The Madison Square Garden performances.

The clip captures the reveal moment itself, with the winning fan reacting to the news that they had beaten out the competition for tickets to the Together, Together shows, giving viewers a glimpse of the excitement surrounding Styles' Madison Square Garden engagement.

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