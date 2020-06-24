MUBI And Film Constellation Announce Free Exclusive Premiere Of Werner Herzog's Latest Film FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC

The global curated streaming service MUBI has announced it will host a free exclusive premiere of FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC on JULY 3 in the US, in partnership with FILM CONSTELLATION, featuring an exclusive introduction and interview with the legendary director Werner Herzog.



The special preview will be hosted on MUBI and will be available to stream for free for 24-hours in more than 150 countries, including the US and Canada. Werner Herzog, who not only directed but also served as writer and cinematographer, will introduce the virtual premiere and conclude with an exclusive 15 minute Q&A



FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC is the latest feature from Herzog (AGUIRRE, THE WRATH OF GOD; CAVE OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS). Receiving its premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the film tells the story of a Tokyo-based company that offers the perfect stand-ins for absent family members, friends or admirers - available to rent for any occasion.



In afictionalised take on this real-life company, Herzog follows founder Yuichi Ishii as he helps his clients make their dreams come true. But when the mother of 12-year-old Mahiro hires Ishii to impersonate her missing ex-husband, the line between performance and reality threatens to blur.



Shot by Herzog himself, the film blends fiction storytelling with documentary-style visuals for a striking meditation on truth and artifice in the age of loneliness.



The free preview of FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC can be streamed on the web, including iOS and Android devices, and will be available for 24 hours on July 3 in over 150 countries including the US. More information can be found at mubi.com/herzog.



The film will officially and exclusively release on MUBI July 4 in the US, Canada, Germany, LATAM (excl. Brazil), Turkey, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Photo Credit: Yuichi Ishii and Mahiro in Family Romance, LLC. Courtesy of Lena Herzog

