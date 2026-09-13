MR. IRRELEVANT Trailer and Poster Released
David Corenswet and Michael Shannon lead the underdog sports drama directed by Jonathan Levine.
A trailer and poster have been released for MR. IRRELEVANT, an underdog sports drama starring David Corenswet and Michael Shannon and directed by Jonathan Levine.
The film tells the story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. According to the synopsis, 'Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.'
MR. IRRELEVANT is scheduled to open in theatres on December 25, 2026. The film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Sports, in association with Domain Entertainment, and is a Skydance Sports Production and a Megamix and Blackjack Films Production.
Executive Producers
Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Sandino Moya-Smith, Stan Wlodkowski, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy
Produced by
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jonathan Levine, Gillian Bohrer, Nick Santora
Written by
Nick Santora
Directed by
Cast
David Corenswet, Isabel May, David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, Tandi Wright and Michael Shannon