MILLIONAIRE LIVE App Now Available

"Millionaire Live," an app created as a companion to ABC's celebrity-filled return of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be available for download today ahead of the series premiere on Wednesday, April 8. Kay Adams, who currently serves as host of "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network, will be hosting the app which offers America the chance to play in a live game beginning five minutes after the end of each episode (ET time). Starting at 11:05 p.m. EDT/8:05 p.m. PDT, on evenings of new episodes of "Millionaire," America will compete to win the same amount that the celebrities won for charity, and the grand prize will be split among all winners in each game. This live, play-along app will be available for download beginning today and will feature three lifelines for competitors at home, including 50/50, Go With The Audience and Double Dip, a lifeline which allows players to choose two answers.

"Millionaire Live," published by Sony Pictures Television Games, is available for download on iOS and Android devices. The app is powered by Monterosa with real-time streaming provided by Phenix. The "Millionaire Live" game for the chance to win a cash prize is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 or older. No purchase is necessary. For official game rules, restrictions and full details on how to play, visit https://sites.sonypictures.com/millionairelive/.

The 20th anniversary event kicks off WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with celebrity contestant Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism and Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.

The iconic game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is based on a Sony Pictures Television format. The multi-award-winning franchise has been adapted in over 120 countries around the world. In addition to the recent U.K. revival hosted by Jeremy Clarkson on ITV, other successful long-running adaptations include "Wer wird Millionär?" (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Germany), where it has continuously aired on RTL with host Günther Jauch since 1999; "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? India), which first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan; and "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" Australia, hosted by Eddie McGuire, since 1999. The format recently returned to Italy, France, the Netherlands, Argentina, Chile and Croatia, and continues to reach all corners of the globe. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" has won over 65 awards worldwide, including a BAFTA, an Emmy® and seven National Television Awards in the UK.





