MIDDLE SCHOOL MYSTERIES Studio Cast Recording to Release

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Brainstorm Records has announced the release of the official Studio Cast Recording for the new musical Middle School Mysteries. The album will drop on all major digital streaming platforms worldwide on Friday, September 25, 2026.

With music and lyrics by Daniel Maté, and a book by Daniel Maté and Marshall Pailet, Middle School Mysteries—originally commissioned by Two River Theater Company (Red Bank, NJ)—is an 80-minute, intermission-less musical written specifically to be performed by middle school-aged kids for family audiences. The story invites listeners into the film-noir-inflected halls of Philip Marlowe Middle School, where two sixth-grade sleuths—hard-boiled veteran Rick Taylor and home-schooled new arrival Melissa Lewis—form an unlikely alliance and set about solving the biggest mystery of their young careers: The Case of the Missing Middle Schooler. But can they handle the truths they uncover about others and themselves? Or will their gumshoeing unleash a torrent of pent-up tween angst that could tear the school apart?

Co-produced by Frank Galgano and Daniel Maté, the album masterfully captures the vibrant energy, sharp humor, and emotional depth of the new musical. Recorded in New York City in March 2026, the studio sessions brought together a phenomenal group of artists, featuring musical direction by Matt Castle, 9-piece orchestrations by Daniel Maté (who describes the score as 'Steely Dan for tweens'), and recording and mixing by M. P. Kuo.

The studio cast features a stellar lineup of young theatrical talent, starring Mekhi Richardson, Chelsea Wordsworth, Ayvah Johnson, Emmett Mazurowski, Tara Rajan, and Desmond Elyseev.

The recording also features dynamic performances by Sophia Rita Agresta, Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Greyson Chapman, Quinn Fucci, Michael Hurst, Quinten Kusheba, Evie Winter Lee, Jillian Paige, Mia Noelle Rodriguez, Galaxy Rose, Miles Schmidt, Nicholas Trupia, and Samuel Li Weintraub.

Leading up to the album's release, fans were treated to exclusive video content and sneak peeks that have been dropping over the past couple of weeks on the show's official social media channels: Instagram (@MiddleSchoolMysteriesMusical), TikTok (@middle.school.mysteries), and YouTube (@MiddleSchoolMysteriesMusical).

Starting September 25, the Middle School Mysteries Studio Cast Recording will be available to stream or download on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other major digital music services. In addition to digital distribution, limited edition physical media—including a single CD and a double LP—will be available later this year.

Additionally, Middle School Mysteries will be available for amateur and stock licensing in the coming months. To fully support future productions, licensing packages will feature full orchestral backing tracks, a director's guide, and set and costume design inspiration. Those interested can visit www.middleschoolmysteriesmusical.com to get on the waiting list.

As co-bookwriter Pailet noted, blending the musical and mystery genres was no easy feat. 'In a musical, characters often pause the action to sing about their thoughts and feelings, while in a good sleuth story the plot is always driving forward, revealing new twists and turns. Figuring out how to make the story both intriguing and introspective was a mystery unto itself, one we had a blast solving.'

Maté praised the caliber of the artists who collaborated on the album. 'After many years of these songs and characters living mostly in my head, it's the thrill of a lifetime to hear them brought to life by some of the finest performers I've ever collaborated with. The score isn't necessarily what most young musical theater fans are used to hearing — tight jazzy harmonies, counterrhythms, groove-heavy, with a lot of intricate rhyming and wordplay — but I wrote it to also be accessible and fun, and these musicians and singers make it sound easy like Sunday morning!'

'Bringing this material into the studio was an incredible experience,' said Galgano. 'The energy this cast brought to the recording sessions this past spring was absolutely electric. Daniel and Marshall have crafted a brilliant, funny, and surprisingly deep homage to the detective story genre that perfectly captures the intensity of the middle school experience, and we're incredibly proud to finally share these phenomenal vocal performances with listeners everywhere.'

About the Creative Team

Daniel Maté is an award-winning musical theatre composer, lyricist, and book writer. He is the recipient of the prestigious Edward Kleban Prize for Most Promising Lyricist in American Musical Theatre, as well as a Jonathan Larson Grant and the ASCAP Foundation's Cole Porter Award for Excellence in Music and Lyrics. His original musicals include The Trouble With Doug, The Longing and the Short of It, and Middle School Mysteries. In addition to his theatrical work, Maté is the co-author of the NYT bestselling 'The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture' alongside his father, Dr. Gabor Maté, runs a 'mental chiropractic' service called Take A Walk With Daniel, and co-hosts the podcast Bad Hasbara. He holds an M.F.A. in Musical Theatre Writing from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Marshall Pailet is a director, writer, and composer for musical theatre, plays, and animated films. He recently wrote the book, music, and lyrics for, and directed, the musical Private Jones, which earned the Helen Hayes Award for Best New Musical following its run at the Signature Theatre, as well as the Connecticut Critics Circle Best Director Award for its run at Goodspeed. Pailet is the co-writer and director of the Off-Broadway musicals Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War and Triassic Parq, both of which garnered New York Times Critics' Picks. He is the director and co-writer for Marcel on the Train. His other notable original musicals include Loch Ness. His directing credits include the Off-Broadway run of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, and his writing and directing work spans prominent brands and franchises such as DreamWorks, PBS Kids, VeggieTales, and Shrek. He is a graduate of Yale University.

About Brainstorm Records

Brainstorm Records is an independent label dedicated to developing, preserving, and promoting new theatrical works and exceptional vocalists through high-quality studio recordings. Founded by theatrical producer, music designer, writer, and director Frank Galgano, the label operates as part of a larger creative collective alongside Brainstorm Live Entertainment and Brainstorm Theatrics. Brainstorm Records' growing catalog includes original studio cast recordings such as I'll Be Here (from The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul) featuring Julie Benko, Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, String, Millennials are Killing Musicals, as well as standout solo vocal releases like Jessica Fontana's solo album Every Day Special.

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