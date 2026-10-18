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MICHAEL hosts FYC screening and Q&A in Los Angeles

Director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and stars Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo participated in the panel discussion.

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MICHAEL hosts FYC screening and Q&A in Los Angeles

On Saturday, October 17, Lionsgate hosted an exclusive FYC screening, Q&A and reception on behalf of MICHAEL at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles. Talent including stars Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Juliano Valdi, director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King participated in a panel discussion moderated by Angelique Jackson, where they shared insights into bringing music legend Michael Jackson's story to life. The conversation gave attendees the opportunity to hear directly from filmmakers and talent on what went into the making of one the year's most successful films at the box office.

The celebration continued with a special reception at the Soho House Luckman Club Bar in West Hollywood, bringing talent and attendees together to mix and mingle in support of MICHAEL, highlighting the enthusiasm and continued celebration surrounding the film.

About the Film

Genre: Drama, Musical

Rating: PG-13 for some thematic material, language, and smoking

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Written by: John Logan

Produced by: Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, John McClain

Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, special appearance by Mike Myers, with Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo

Synopsis: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Universal Pictures, a GK Films production, an Optimum production.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

MICHAEL hosts FYC screening and Q&A in Los Angeles Image


Photo Credit: Getty Images
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