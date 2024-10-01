MGM Renews BILLY THE KID for Third and Final Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MGM+ has announced the renewal of Billy the Kid, starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) for an eight-episode third, and final, season. The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s MOST INFAMOUS outlaw continues in Season Three.

The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both BILLY THE KID and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life. But he has UNFINISHED BUSINESS with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Meanwhile Jesse Evans, Billy’s longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying.

Creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors, Elizabeth) will return for the third season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

“In Season Two, Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, along with Tom Blyth and the rest of our talented cast, captivated audiences with the dramatic events leading to the infamous Lincoln County War, during which Billy is struggling to hang on to both his soul and the love of his life,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. "In Season Three, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history’s most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write the third and final season of Billy the Kid and bring this compelling saga to a close,” said Hirst. “Billy was famous for many things, not least his ability to escape from seemingly impossible situations. But now, as the Most Wanted Man in America, the odds are truly stacked against him.”

Photo Credit: David Brown/MGM+

Comments