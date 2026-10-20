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MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN to Conclude with Fifth and Final Season on Paramount+

The crime saga stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco in its concluding chapter.

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MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN to Conclude with Fifth and Final Season on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, will return for its fifth and final season on Friday, January 15, 2027, exclusively on Paramount+. First-look images from the final season debuted alongside the announcement. Mayor of Kingstown is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

About Mayor of Kingstown Season 5

This season, in the wake of Tracy's murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (David Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the 'fugitive' Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike's sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown's tenuous balance of power.

About the Series

Co-Creators: Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (also directed the series pilot) and Hugh Dillon

Showrunner: Dave Erickson

Executive Producers: Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, Michael Slovis, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox

Cast: Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, David Morse, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James

Format: Scripted Series | 8 Episodes

Seasons 1-4 of Mayor of Kingstown are available to binge on Paramount+.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN to Conclude with Fifth and Final Season on Paramount+ Image

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