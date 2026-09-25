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Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Desi Lydic Features Merritt Wever

Three-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever discusses her new film about Chris Hansen and shares her first Daily Show audience experience.

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Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Desi Lydic Features Merritt Wever

Desi Lydic hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Merritt Wever joining to discuss her new film.

Three-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever sat down with Desi Lydic to discuss her new film, 'Primetime,' the story of Chris Hansen and 'To Catch a Predator.' They talked about her first Daily Show audience-member experience, how Edie Falco became her 'acting mom,' and the story behind her viral, emotionally honest first Emmy acceptance speech. Wever also explained how she dove into her 'Primetime' character by learning the art of 'host finagling' from veteran TV producers and exploring what happens when news, entertainment, and law enforcement get entangled.

The episode also featured Desi Lydic breaking down the headlines as America approaches the midterms, with a look at Sen. Tommy Tuberville's push to crack down on in-flight furries, plus Jordan Klepper reporting from Trump's meeting with President Xi, where Trump got spooked by his own flyover and showed off his new helipad.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt also covered the latest news in tech, including Apple's foldable iPhone Duo, a smart watch that can eavesdrop, robots bursting into flames at the World Humanoid Robot Games, and a robotic companion in the latest edition of Tech Yeah.

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

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