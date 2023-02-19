Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season Nine

Back-to-back episodes will air on Saturday, February 25, 2022 8/7 Central. 

Feb. 19, 2023  

MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season Nine

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Three of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, February 25, 2022 8/7 Central.

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Season Nine consists of 18 new episodes.

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (4 seasons), produced and hosted "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including "Out of Time" "The Broken Hearts Club," God's Not Dead," "Vendetta," and "Gosnell."

A strong believer in Human Rights, Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. His newest documentary, HATE AMONG US, won an Emmy Award. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.

ORIGINAL EPISODE

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Flash, Shine, and Wonderland" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Alexandra Duvivier with Dean Cain, Rudy Coby (Magic Wash-O-Matic), Joshua Jay (Diamonds in Your Future), Anna DeGuzman (Magic with a Flare), Chipper Lowell (Chipper Stickers), Andi Gladwin (Mind Magic Wonderland) and The Clairvoyants (Thommy Ten and Amélie Van Tass) (Out of the Box Magic). (903) Original airdate 2/25/2023. To view performance highlights of the February 25th original episode airing from 8:00 - 8:30 p.m., please visit: (Highlight Clip of Magician Alexandra Duvivier and Dean Cain) https://vimeo.com/792072737/0565488543

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET)

"A Magical Musical" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Bill Cook with Dean Cain, Alex Ramon, Eric Buss, Greg Gleason, Jeff Hobson, Trino and Paige Thompson. Encore Presentation (817) Original Airdate 9/10/2022.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone and David Martin. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current projects include: "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

For more information on MASTERS OF ILLUSION, please visit:
Website: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/masters-of-illusion/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cwmastersofillusion and https://www.facebook.com/MastersofIllusion
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cw_illusion and https://twitter.com/Mastersofillus



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March Photo
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Cynthia Nixon Will Direct For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Photo
Cynthia Nixon Will Direct For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
William Daniels Joins RICHARD III Film From Christopher Carter Sanderson Photo
William Daniels Joins RICHARD III Film From Christopher Carter Sanderson
Following up on his multi-award-winning Shakespeare films, Macbeth, and Hamlet, producer/director Christopher Carter Sanderson proudly announces that Emmy Award Winning Actor, William Daniels has joined the cast of his production of Richard III. This film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard III starring Filipino actor Josh Spafford.

More Hot Stories For You


THE CONFESSION MUSICAL Comes To Theaters For One Day Only, February 20THE CONFESSION MUSICAL Comes To Theaters For One Day Only, February 20
February 15, 2023

Blue Gate Musicals, UpTV Entertainment, and Fathom Events are partnering together to bring THE CONFESSION MUSICAL with special performances by Chonda Pierce and John Schneider to theaters nationwide on February 20.
TALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for BerlinaleTALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for Berlinale
February 12, 2023

Thriller 'Find Her' is heading to the European Film Market at Berlinale. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to  represent the film internationally, and will be led by Terese Kohn of TALK Global  Media located at the Marriott Sales Umbrella, #139.  
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, THE WHALE, and More Among MUAHS 2023 Awards WinnersBLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, THE WHALE, and More Among MUAHS 2023 Awards Winners
February 12, 2023

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK Beauty, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala was held on Saturday night, February 11, 2023, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton. It was also live-streamed to an audience of millions worldwide.
Full Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARDFull Cast Announced for New TV Series Pilot FROM YARD
February 10, 2023

The full  cast of the new television series pilot From Yard has been announced.
Producers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation AwardProducers Guild of America Reveals Nominees for 2023 PGA Innovation Award
February 10, 2023

 the Producers Guild of America has announced nominees for The PGA Innovation Award ahead of the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards.
share