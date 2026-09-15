MAHLER SYMPHONY CYCLE to Begin at Carnegie Hall with Nézet-Séguin

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Throughout Carnegie Hall's 2026-2027 season, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads an ambitious cycle of Gustav Mahler's nine completed symphonies. Mahler's symphonies have been a recurring presence throughout Nézet-Séguin's career, which has included acclaimed interpretations with leading orchestras in Europe and North America. With eight performances at Carnegie Hall and three at the Metropolitan Opera, the cycle features three orchestras with which Nézet-Séguin has longstanding relationships—The Met Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Vienna Philharmonic—as they perform Mahler's symphonic works under the baton of one conductor.

The Mahler symphony cycle launches at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. when Nézet-Séguin leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 5. The series continues when the maestro takes the podium for three consecutive concerts in February with the Vienna Philharmonic. The first program on Friday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. features Symphony No. 9, followed by Symphony No. 4 with soprano Christiane Karg as soloist on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m., and the third program showcases Mahler's Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'—featuring Karg and mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as soloists—on Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m.

In spring 2027, The Philadelphia Orchestra returns for three performances, including Symphony No. 7 on Friday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Symphony No. 3 with mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill, along with sopranos and altos of the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir, Commonwealth Youth Choir, Philadelphia Boys Choir, and Philadelphia Girls Choir on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Symphony No. 1 on Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Also that month, Nézet-Séguin leads The Met Orchestra at The Metropolitan Opera in three performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 8, also known as the 'Symphony of a Thousand,' with sopranos Angela Meade, Elza van den Heever, and Erin Morley; mezzo-sopranos Ekaterina Gubanova and Karen Cargill; tenor Russell Thomas; baritone Will Liverman; and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green; and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus and Children's Chorus on Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The Met Orchestra returns to Carnegie Hall for the cycle's finale, a performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 6 on Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage—the same stage that held the US premiere of the work—on Friday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m.

'I think the mix and the juxtaposition of the three different sounds of these three orchestras is going to make for a fascinating journey,' says Nézet-Séguin. 'As a conductor, there is nothing more exhilarating than conducting a Mahler symphony. There's also nothing more exhausting emotionally and physically. But there is just no other way to conduct Mahler than to embrace… the entire world in each symphony.'

Mahler's music was first heard at Carnegie Hall in 1904 when Walter Damrosch led the New York Symphony Orchestra in the US premiere of Symphony No. 4. The composer himself conducted more than 70 performances at the Hall, including during his tenure as the New York Philharmonic's music director. While Mahler's music continued to be known among musicians and audiences, its widespread acceptance and central place in the orchestral repertoire emerged primarily in the mid-20th century with a major resurgence led by conductors such as Leonard Bernstein and Pierre Boulez, building on groundwork laid by earlier champions. Along with Dimitri Mitropoulos and Bruno Walter, Bernstein led the New York Philharmonic in a Mahler festival at Carnegie Hall in 1960, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahler's birth and the 50th anniversary of his first season as music director of the New York Philharmonic. Most recently, the Staatskapelle Berlin, led by Daniel Barenboim and Pierre Boulez, performed the symphonies in sequence at the Hall in 2009.

About Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Nézet-Séguin made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2012, leading The Philadelphia Orchestra in his inaugural year as music director. He has been music director of the Metropolitan Opera since 2018, and music director and principal conductor of the Orchestre Métropolitain of Montréal for 25 years. From 2008 to 2018, he was principal conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was since appointed conductor laureate. He is also an honorary member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. Nézet-Séguin first led the Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in 2022. On January 1, 2026, he conducted the orchestra in its New Year's Concert at Vienna's Musikverein.

Program Information

Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music and Artistic Director

WEBERN Im Sommerwind

Julia Wolfe Liberty Bell (NY Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 5

Friday, February 26 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 9

This performance is proudly supported by ICBC U.S. Region.

Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.

The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from Mrs. Mercedes T. Bass.

Rolex is the Exclusive Partner of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Saturday, February 27 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Yuja Wang, Piano

Christiane Karg, Soprano

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 4

Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.

The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from Mrs. Mercedes T. Bass.

Rolex is the Exclusive Partner of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Christiane Karg, Soprano

Elīna Garanča, Mezzo-Soprano

Choir to be announced

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'

Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.

The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from Mrs. Mercedes T. Bass.

Rolex is the Exclusive Partner of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Friday, April 2 at 7:30 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music and Artistic Director

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 7

Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music and Artistic Director

Karen Cargill, Mezzo-Soprano

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Commonwealth Youth Choir

Dominique DeSilva, Director

Philadelphia Boys Choir

Jeffrey R. Smith, Director

Philadelphia Girls Choir

Nathan Wadley, Director

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 3

Friday, June 4 at 7:30 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music and Artistic Director

PRICE 'Rainbow Waltz' (orch. Valerie Coleman)

Caroline Shaw The Observatory (NY Premiere)

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 1

Caroline Shaw is holder of the 2026–2027 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall.

Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 PM

Friday, June 11 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 12 at 1:00 PM

The Metropolitan Opera

THE MET ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Angela Meade, Soprano

Elza van den Heever, Soprano

Erin Morley, Soprano

Ekaterina Gubanova, Mezzo-Soprano

Karen Cargill, Mezzo-Soprano

Russell Thomas, Tenor

Will Liverman, Baritone

Ryan Speedo Green, Bass-Baritone

The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Tilman Michael, Director

The Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus

Anthony Piccolo, Director

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 8

Friday, June 18 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE MET ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 6

Ticket Information

Tickets for Carnegie Hall performances can be purchased at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, and at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.

Tickets for performances at The Metropolitan Opera can be purchased at metopera.org, by calling 212-362-6000, and at the Met Opera Box Office at 30 Lincoln Center Plaza.

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