MADAM SECRETARY Reveals Series Finale Guest Stars

he series finale of MADAM SECRETARY will feature a host of esteemed guest stars who will help celebrate the critically acclaimed series' six-year run. The episode will air Sunday, Dec. 8 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In the series finale, members of the World Cup Champion U.S. Women's Soccer team, Crystal Dunn, Allie Long, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, visit the White House to help Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) kick off a new landmark political initiative. Cicely Tyson guest stars as Flo Avery, who was born the day women were granted the right to vote, and joins the soccer stars at the White House. Tyne Daly guest stars as Senator Amy Ross from Ohio, who opposes the initiative.

Also, Grammy Award winner and music icon Peter Frampton performs during a McCord family celebration. Previously, Frampton performed during the series' fifth season.

MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, 'eljko Ivanek, Patina Miller, Erich Bergen, Wallis Currie-Wood and Kevin Rahm. Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz, Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, Sam Hoffman and Joy Gregory are the executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment.





