Long Island Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Elliott Murphy & Jimmy Webb Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Elliott Murphy, independent investigator Alison McDowell, and Jimmy Webb are Tom Needham's special guests on the THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Elliott Murphy, is well-known for his critically-acclaimed 1973 debut 'Aquashow.' Since then, he has released over 30 impressive albums, including the Prodigal Son. The record contains his longest song to date, "Absalon, Davy & Jackie O."

Elliott is also featured in the documentary 'The SECOND ACT of Elliott Murphy,' which was previously featured at the Stony Brook Film Festival. The film features extensive interviews with Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen. He will also be discussing his lastest film, BROKEN POET featuring Bruce Springsteen. BROKEN POET is the story of 1970's rock star Jake Lion, who was presumed dead in Paris until his former roadie Plynth happens to be riding in the Paris Metro forty years after Jake's much publicized suicide and happens to hear an aged street musician who sounds just like him.

Alison McDowell is an independent investigator whose work is featured prominently on Youtube. She is a frequent guest on many podcasts.

Jimmy Webb is one of America's most celebrated songwriters and composers. He has written many platinum hits including "MacArthur Park," "The Worst That Could Happen," "By the Time I Get To Phoenix," and "Witchita Lineman." He is especially well-known for his work with Glen Campbell, the 5th Dimension and Art Garfunkel. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the National Academy of Songwriters Lifetime Achievement Award, inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and received the Ivor Novello Special International Award in 2012. He is also the only person to ever receive GRAMMY AWARDS for music, lyrics and orchestration. Jimmy Webb's memoir, 'The Cake and the Rain,' delivers a snapshot of his life from 1955 to the 1970's.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.