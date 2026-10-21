Live Nation to Open 5,000-CAPACITY MUSIC VENUE AT ARDEN CENTRAL

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Live Nation has announced plans to deliver and operate a new purpose-built, 5,000-capacity live music venue at Arden Central in North Melbourne. Expected to host more than 100 events annually, the venue will create new performance opportunities for Australian artists and local talent, attract international touring acts and give fans another place to experience live music.

Located two minutes from Arden Station and 1.5 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD, the venue will form part of the $7 billion cultural and parkland neighbourhood being developed by Hamton and Hostplus. Its direct public transport connection is expected to attract audiences from across Victoria, interstate and overseas, while a new Live Nation Community Events Fund will support local artists and community use of the venue.

Alex Klos, President, Australia & New Zealand at Live Nation, said: 'We're proud to partner with Hamton and Hostplus on this exciting new venue. Melbourne is one of the world's great live music cities, and continued investment in venues is essential to attracting International Artists and keeping Melbourne relevant in an increasingly competitive global environment. This purpose-built venue will add a significant new stage to Melbourne's live music ecosystem, while helping establish Arden Central as a vibrant new destination for live entertainment.'

Guy Ngata, Senior Vice President, Venue Development at Live Nation, said: 'This venue is being designed around the live experience, creating an intimate connection between artists and fans while delivering everything expected of a best-in-class touring venue. A range of premium experiences, outstanding artist amenities and efficient production access have been embedded into the venue's design. Iconic venues are at the heart of communities, and we look forward to seeing the impact our Arden venue will have in the years ahead.'

The venue is being designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design and development group, in collaboration with Populous.

Toby Dundas from THE TEMPER TRAP, said: 'Melbourne is where we learned the ropes of being a band. We played any bar, pub, or alley in those early days and each one shaped us in some way. Even after touring around the world, there is always something special about playing a show in Melbourne.

'What excites me about a new venue, especially one in my neighbourhood, is all the moments that will happen inside. A fan seeing their first big show, an artist stepping onto that stage for the first time, or a song uniting a room of strangers together as one. Those are the experiences people carry with them, and it's great that Melbourne will have another place where those moments can happen.'

Mark Wilson from JET, said: 'Growing up as a band in Melbourne, you learn pretty quickly how important venues are. Bands need rooms they can grow into, and 5,000 capacity is a great size. It feels like a big occasion, but from the stage you can still connect with the people in the room.

'We've been lucky enough to play venues like this all over the world, and they're a lot of fun. Having another one in Melbourne means more touring artists coming through, more opportunities for Australian bands and more live music for everyone. That can only be a good thing.'

Paul Hameister OAM, Founder & Executive Chairman at Hamton, said: 'Our ambition for Arden Central is to create something remarkable on a global stage - a place that blends together culture, entertainment, sport and nature in a way that stands alongside the best precincts internationally.

'We've brought together a consortium of world-leading organisations, creative minds and cultural partners from across the planet to help us realise that ambition.

'Live Nation is the global leader in live entertainment. Its investment in this state-of-the-art venue- designed specifically to optimise the live music experience and the connection between artists and audiences- will bring a line-up of the world's leading performers to Arden Central and create an entirely new live entertainment experience for our great city.'

The venue will form part of Stage One of Arden Central. Once complete, the wider precinct will provide more than 5,400 homes for over 10,000 people, alongside retail, hospitality, community facilities and 5.5 hectares of open space.

Live Nation joins Melbourne Victory Football Club and the University of Melbourne as new precinct partners. Together with North Melbourne Football Club, the organisations will help bring entertainment, sport, education and community activity to Arden Central.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 01 Hrs 32 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone